Crime 24.7.2019 02:39 pm

Tshwane Metro Police blitz nets counterfeit goods worth R5m

ANA
The Tshwane Metro Police Department netted R5million of counterfeit goods in Pretoria in a crime blitz this week Photo: Supplied

The Tshwane Metro Police Department netted R5million of counterfeit goods in Pretoria in a crime blitz this week Photo: Supplied

These operations will also reportedly be conducted in other areas.

A massive operation led by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) in Marabastad, the western precinct of Pretoria central, resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R5 million.

On Wednesday, TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the brand owners of the counterfeited goods and other law enforcement agencies were also part of the crime-fighting blitz.

“Three shop owners were arrested for hiring three illegal immigrants. Home affairs officers also charged each shop owner R2,500 in addition to the arrest,” said Mahamba.

“These operations will also be conducted in other areas. Well done to all law enforcement officers for a successful operation.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man, 47, shot in Durban hijacking 24.7.2019
North West woman’s decomposed body found in a shallow grave, boyfriend arrested 23.7.2019
CIT robbers nabbed in Mamelodi, cash and firearms recovered 22.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition