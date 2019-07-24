Domestic violence callout leads to seizure of firearms, ammunition

The Free State police arrested a man in connection with assault and possession of unlicensed firearms after they followed up on a report registered earlier in July for an assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm at a Flamingo Park, Welkom house.

The police said the man, 69, and his girlfriend, 55, had a fight during which the assault took place.

The police said in the statement that Welkom flying squad warrant officer Morne Cilliers called for back-up of the Welkom K9 Unit.

Constable Cobus van Wyk and warrant officer Anton Mynhardt responded to the call and drove to a house in Brindisi Street Flamingo Park

On arrival, they asked for permission to search the house. During the search, they recovered and seized three unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and a police cap.

The man is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Welkom cluster commander Major General Lerato Molale applauded the police officers for their efforts in ensuring justice was done.

– African News Agency

