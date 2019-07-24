Crime 24.7.2019 11:10 am

Man, 47, shot in Durban hijacking

ANA
A 47-year-old man was shot and injured in a hijacking in Newlands East, Durban. PHOTO: Supplied

A 47-year-old man was shot and injured in a hijacking in Newlands East, Durban, emergency services said on Wednesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on Dawncrest Road in Newlands on Wednesday morning at 9.37am.

Reports from the scene indicated that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh in an alleged hijacking.

“The patient was assessed on scene by medics and once stabilised, was transported by another ambulance service to hospital in a stable condition for further treatment. Circumstances surrounding the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene,” said Herbst.

– African News Agency

