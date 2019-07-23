Woman robbed at gunpoint in taxi in Free State

Free State police on Tuesday said they were searching for two men after they allegedly robbed a woman, 31, while travelling in their sedan taxi in Welkom.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the men robbed their passenger and then drove her home where they stole more of her belongings on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 7pm when the woman took the taxi from her home in Seemeeu Park to Kopani Clinic.

“She was in the front passenger seat with one male passenger at the back seat who told the driver to drop him at Rietz Park in Welkom. As the taxi arrived at Molteno Street, Rietz Park, the suspect sitting at the back then pulled out two firearms, pointed at the victim and demanded money. The victim gave the suspect R60 and the suspect demanded more money,” Thakeng said.

The victim, who feared for her life, told the men she had more money at her home. When they returned to her home, she handed over a further R600.

“The suspect further took the victim’s Huawei cellphone valued at R6,212 and a 32-inch Harwa television set valued at R2,400. The driver was waiting for the suspect outside and they drove away with a dark brown Toyota Corolla. The victim did not see the vehicle’s registration number,” Thakeng said.

– African News Agency

