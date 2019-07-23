SAEPU to meet with health committee to discuss escalating attacks on paramedics

The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (SAEPU) said on Tuesday that they would be meeting with the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, in parliament to discuss attacks on emergency medical services workers.

SAEPU spokesperson Makuwa Kgaladi said the meeting would take place on Tuesday.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss emergency medical services (EMS) workers attacks and Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) high fees. We have requested the committee to intervene on the said unfortunate matters that [affect] our EMS workers on a daily basis.”

Kgaladi said that last month the union had reported more than four cases of attacks on emergency medical services workers. In some cases, workers were lured to a place under the pretence that there was a medical emergency, only to find it was a trap to rob them.

“Unfortunately in all these attacks, no one is arrested, which is very disturbing. On HPCSA fees, not only workers are affected but also unemployed health professionals as they are expected to pay the fees while they are not employed.”

SAEPU said some workers had no choice but to use child grant money to pay the fees.

“We hope that this meeting will bear positive results that will include protecting our workers and making them safe.”

– African News Agency

