Three women arrested for possession of drugs, illegal firearms, ammunition in CT

Three women were arrested after they were found in possession of drugs, unlicensed firearms and ammunition, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspects were arrested in Ravensmead and Steenberg on Monday when police officers attached to the Ravensmead crime prevention unit reacted on a tipoff and conducted a search operation in Marion Crescent.

“Two female suspects, aged 28 and 43, were found in possession of two Z88 and one Norinco pistols, 13 rounds of ammunition, 1208 mandrax tablets, and close to 1kg of tik,” said Traut.

“In Lavender Hill yesterday (Monday) morning, members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 22-year-old female with an unlicensed 357 revolver and 60 rounds of ammunition in Chapel Road during a search operation,” he said.

The women are expected to make court appearances in Bellville and Wynberg Magistrate’s Courts once they have been charged.

– African News Agency

