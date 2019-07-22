Two wanted for armed robbery after faking taxi service in Free State

The police have warned people to be cautious when using taxis for transportation after two people were robbed at gunpoint when they took a lift from a driver who pretended to be a taxi operator.

The couple was waiting for a taxi in Welkom CBD on Sunday when a brown Toyota Corolla stopped next to them and pretended to be a taxi.

The man got into the front seat while, his girlfriend sat in the back. She found another male passenger whom she did not know already in the back seat.

They drove to Reitz Park and the passenger in the back seat drew a firearm and pointed it at her, and demanded money.

Her boyfriend gave the suspect R40 but the man said he wanted more money.

They told him they did not have more money and the woman then grabbed the firearm from the suspect and threw it to her boyfriend in the front passenger seat.

She opened the door and jumped out of the car, leaving her Huawei cellphone and clothes inside the vehicle.

The suspects drove off with her boyfriend and demanded his bankcard and pin code.

They then dropped him off and drove off. The couple reported the incident to the Welkom police and a case of armed robbery was opened.

The police have called on anyone with information leading to the arrests of these suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Riaan de Lange of Welkom Detective Services at telephone number 057 391 6271 during office hours or on his mobile number 082 372 0423.

– African News Agency (ANA)

