Witbank police make breakthroughs in robbery cases

Three men are expected to appear at the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a string of charges that include armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and possession of firearms, police have said.

The suspects were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents in Witbank.

In the first incident on Friday, three suspects – one armed – stormed into a medical practice and robbed patients of their personal belongings including cellphones and cash. An off duty police officer who was waiting for his wife outside the premises witnessed the robbery and managed to arrest two of the suspects. He confiscated the firearm and a stolen cellphone in the process.

In the second incident, which took place on Sunday, police were alerted to a meeting that was to take place at a house in Extension 8 to plan a robbery.

The officers proceeded to the house and found 10 armed men. A shootout ensued, with a police officer sustaining minor injuries. A suspect was shot and killed.

Police managed to arrest three suspects and recovered four more firearms, an R5 rifle, a revolver and two pistols. Five vehicles were recovered – three that were stolen in Gauteng and two in Witbank.

On Monday, another firearm – a pistol – was recovered from the crime scene following a confession about its location.

The first two suspects, Vusi Nkosi and Nazared Maseko, both aged 25, appeared on Monday at the Witbank Magistrate’s Court. Both were remanded in custody and will appear again on July 29.

Police have made an appeal to citizens to assist in tracing the six outstanding suspects. Any information regarding their whereabouts can be conveyed to colonel Solomon Thobejane on 079 891 3342 or SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)

