Police arrest wanted suspect visiting friend at PE Magistrate’s Court

A 28-year-old alleged gang member was arrested while visiting another suspected gang member at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said investigators from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit were busy at court when they spotted the suspect visiting a man appearing in court on a charge of attempted murder.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old man allegedly fired several shots at a complainant in Helenvale, Naidu said.

No one was injured during the shooting incident. Police sought the suspect on an attempted murder charge.

He was detained and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

