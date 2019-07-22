Robbers trapped in Vereeniging supermarket safe during robbery

Two armed robbers found themselves trapped in a walk-in safe after attempting to make off with a large sum of money at a supermarket at the Sky City Mall in Vereeniging, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said a quick-thinking employee locked the two suspects in the safe during the robbery on Sunday night.

Dlamini said the two men were left behind by their accomplices who fled with cash they stole from the tills during the robbery.

The suspects attempted to shoot their way out of the safe, but failed.

“Members of the K9, Flying Squad and local police officers surrounded the complex when they heard that the suspects were trapped inside the safe. They penetrated the premises and managed to arrest the suspects,” he said.

“Police also recovered a firearm which they allegedly used to shoot at the door which failed to open.”

The two were slightly injured during the arrest and taken to a nearby hospital under police guard.

Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.