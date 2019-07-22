Free State police search for gunman who shot couple at their home

Free State police are searching for a lone gunman who shot a couple at their home on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mamello Mokhuoane said the couple was attacked in Masilonyane just after they arrived home at about 11pm.

“The couple, Tsholo Joseph Nkeka, 51, and his wife Moipone Nkeka, 50, had just arrived at their home from visiting relatives when Mrs Nkeka went out to fetch the bucket that she uses to relieve herself during the night. It is alleged that whilst outside she was confronted by a gunman who opened fire at her.”

Nkeka, alerted by his wife’s screams, went out to check on her and was shot in the head. His wife was shot in the thigh and the gunman fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses called the police, and the woman was rushed to hospital.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Detective Mzwandile Mekana at 082 301 3028.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.