Pietermaritzburg police plead for help to find missing baby and kidnapper

Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday appealed to the public to help them locate missing baby Ntando Molefe, who was kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg in May.

The Pietermaritzburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is still trying to track the kidnapper, a woman known to the child’s mother.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said detectives have compiled an identikit of a woman they believe can help trace the kidnapped baby, who was three months old at the time of the kidnapping.

“It is alleged that on 16 May 2019 at 2pm, a 24-year-old woman was at Home Affairs in Pietermaritzburg with her three-month-old baby girl to apply for an identity document when she met a woman whom she knows by name,” said Gwala.

The mother was then required to go to the police station to obtain an affidavit. The mother was still in the company of the woman when she walked to the police station.

“[While enroute] she realised that she misplaced the baby carrier at home affairs. She returned to home affairs, leaving her child with the woman. During this period the woman vanished with her baby.”

Anyone with information of the woman or the baby’s whereabouts is requested to contact Warrant Officer Xolani Zaca on 079 500 0386 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

– African News Agency

