Triple murder investigated after grandmother, grandchildren killed in fire at Mthatha

Mthatha police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a triple murder after a grandmother and her two granddaughters were burnt beyond recognition on Monday.

Police spokesperson Dineo Koena said the 61-year-old woman and her grandchildren, aged five and eight, were found dead at their home in Wushe Street, Slovo Park at around 7am.

Koena said it was alleged the three were sleeping when their home burnt down. Koena said police were investigating three counts of murder and arson as foul play was suspected.

The motive for the killings was unknown and no arrests have been made.

Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Mandlakhe Twala condemned the attack against the woman and children. Twala called on community members to assist with information so that police could make arrests soon.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.