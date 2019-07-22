Crime 22.7.2019 12:07 pm

Suspect beaten up after supermarket robbery in Joburg CBD

The one who was robbed reportedly screamed for help and the community came to his rescue.

A 37-year-old robbery suspect is in police custody after being caught and assaulted by angry community members in central Johannesburg, said Gauteng police on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said an employee of a local supermarket on the corner of Jeppe and Troye street sounded the alarm after three men robbed him of his cellphone and cash from the store on Friday.

“He screamed for help and the community came to his rescue,” Mbele said.

The suspect fired several shots at the mob. According to Mbele, there were no injuries. Community members caught the suspect and started beating him up. Police intervened and arrested the man.

Police have urged residents to refrain from assaulting suspects but to rather help police with information which could lead to the arrests of the remaining two suspects.

