Two alleged carjackers arrested in shootout with Cape Town police

Two alleged car hijackers were wounded and arrested during a shootout with police in Harare, Khayelitsha in Cape Town this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape police said on Sunday.

“Our endeavours to clamp down on hijackings paid off when vigilant members of the K9 unit spotted a hijacked VW Polo at Foni Street, Harare and arrested two suspects aged 30 and 36 for possession of two prohibited firearms and ammunition and possession of a hijacked vehicle,” Captain FC van Wyk said.

On Thursday night, officers attached to the K9 unit were on patrol when they received a police radio broadcast of a hijacked vehicle in Kleinvlei. “They were immediately on the lookout for the vehicle, a VW Polo Vivo,” he said.

At about 8.45pm they spotted the car in Foni Street, 31 Block, Harare, Khayelitsha, and a vehicle chase ensued. The occupants of the car started shooting at the officers who returned fire. The two occupants of the car were wounded and were arrested.

They are currently in hospital under police guard. Two firearms and ammunition were confiscated. The suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court as soon as they are discharged from hospital.

“With the recent spate of shootings and murders on police in the Western Cape, particularly on the Cape flats, police management expressed their relief with this success and applauded the SAPS members for their bravery, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.