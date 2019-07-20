Cops seek man who killed Eastern Cape woman

A 29-year-old woman was murdered at her homestead in Komkhulu locality, Centule village in Centane after she opened the door to a man pretending to be looking for assistance at about 5am on Saturday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

“Once the woman opened the door to offer assistance to the man, the suspect fired some shots to the body of the woman. She passed away at the scene. The suspect then took to his heels,” Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The relative of the deceased, who was also in the same house, could not see the suspect. The relative was not accosted. It is the relative of the deceased who alerted the community about the murder.

“The motive behind the murder is not yet clear. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all her relatives are officially informed of her murder,” Manatha said.

Acting Butterworth policing cluster commander Colonel Ncedo Ngwendze condemned the brutal murder of a defenceless woman. He appealed to women to be vigilant and not allow strangers into their homesteads, especially at night.

Anyone with information about the murder that could assist police arrest the perpetrator should contact Centane police at 047-498-1096 or 073-288-0340, or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.