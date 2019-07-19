Sevens suspects arrested for illegal firearms, ammo, drugs in Cape Town

Seven suspects were arrested in the Blue Downs Cluster in Cape Town for being in possession of firearms, ammunition, and drugs, said Western Cape police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said members followed up on information to an address in Santo Albertos Street in Conifers on Thursday night, where a 49-year-old female and two males, aged 24 and 32, were arrested for being in possession of two zip guns (handmade firearms), an R5 rifle round, tik, and mandrax tablets.

From there, the operation proceeded to Courtesy Street in Mfuleni where a 20-year-old man was arrested with mandrax tablets, dagga, and tik, according to Traut.

“In Afadjato Street, Delft, two male suspects, aged 26 and 28, were arrested with an unlicensed 7.65mm pistol, five rounds of ammunition, tik, and mandrax tablets,” he said. “Our final search was conducted in Anreith Street, Belhar, where a 21-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of mandrax tablets.”

The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in Blue Downs once they have been charged.

“These crime operations are far from over and criminals can expect that we will be turning up the heat in our endeavours to create a safer environment for the people of the Western Cape,” Traut said.

– African News Agency

