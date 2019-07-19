Trio sentenced for decade-old crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay

Three men who plied their criminal trade across Nelson Mandela Bay were found guilty and sentenced to lengthy jail terms on a string of crimes dating back almost ten years.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said on Friday that 31-year-old Mawabo Swekile, 34-year-old Xolani Venge, and 37-year-old Lunga Mokuma have remained in custody since their arrest in 2009 and were sentenced in the Uitenhage Regional Court on Thursday.

In November 2009, the Provincial Hijacking Task Team were hot on the heels of the three accused after they were sought for crimes committed in Uitenhage, Kwanobuhle, Walmer and Humewood. The series of crimes included house robbery, money laundering, the attempted murder of two police officers, and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The men were arrested after police spotted two of them in a stolen VW Polo in Walmer in November 2009.

“When they saw the police, they fired shots at them. Police returned fire and Mokuma and Venge were arrested while Swekile managed to flee.”

Swekile was later arrested in St Albans while awaiting trial on another matter. Swekile and Venge will each serve 17 years in prison, while Mokuma will serve an effective 23 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two police officers.

Naidu said the court took into consideration the time period the men were in custody and based on this the maximum sentences were not imposed.

– African News Agency

