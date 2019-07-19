Accused who escaped from Stutterheim court re-arrested

King William’s Town police in the Eastern Cape in a joint operation with its Flying Squad, K9 Unit and detectives have managed to arrest a 27-year-old man who escaped from the Stutterheim Magistrate’s Court earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said Buzile Hlungwini was arrested on Thursday night after police received information that he was hiking from his village at Kwazidenge.

Mawisa said it was alleged that he was going to Phakamisa in King William’s Town.

“Police quickly acted on information they received from a community member who saw the escapee getting into a vehicle at his village hiking spot. The police then waited for the alleged vehicle in a certain spot where they spotted the vehicle and stopped it.

“The suspect was in the back seat of the vehicle,” she said.

Hlungwini who was at court for a robbery case on Wednesday, escaped while police took him back to the court holding cells.

Mawisa said he had now also been charged with escaping from lawful custody.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.