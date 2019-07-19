Two arrested in Gauteng for Free State murder

Two men wanted for the murder of a Chinese businessman in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State have been arrested in Gauteng, said Free State police on Friday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the two were arrested at Marathon informal settlement in Germiston on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that during July 2019, the two suspects allegedly killed a 62-year-old Chinese national and injured… two [other people] inside the firm where they were working. It is not yet clear what could have been the motive behind the attack. The matter was reported to the police, who resumed with investigation,” Mophiring said.

The other two people who were badly injured were transferred to hospital in Bloemfontein for further medical treatment.

“The two suspects are expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, business robbery and defeating ends of justice.”

– African News Agency

