Five arrested for possession of alleged stolen railway sleepers worth over R500K

ANA
File photo: SAPS Twitter

The men were arrested in two separate incidents near Rietkuil farm between Hartebeesfontein and Klerksdorp in North West.

Five men were arrested in two separate incidents for alleged possession of stolen railway material worth more than R500,000 in Hartbeesfontein near Klerksdorp, North West police said on Thursday.

Captain Aafje Botma said the first two were arrested on Tuesday after they were found in possession of 58 railway sleepers between Hartebeesfontein and Klerksdorp.

“Members of Flying Squad were on duty when they received information about a white Mitsubishi truck that was being loaded with railway sleepers, near Rietkuil farm outside Hartebeesfontein,” she said.

“They spotted the truck driving towards Klerksdorp and stopped and searched the truck. 58 Railway sleepers were found inside the truck, estimated to be worth R158,000, which the suspects could not account for. The truck was seized and the pair was immediately arrested.”

In the early hours of Thursday, three men were arrested after swift response by the police following a tip-off that a truck was loading materials near the Rietkuil farm.

“The Police spotted the truck on the Klerksdorp road, stopped and searched it and found 160 steel sleepers, 148 railway tracks, three gas cylinders and 20 litres of diesel that were seized with an estimated value of R376,000,” she said.

They were all expected to appear together in Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of possession of stolen property.

African News Agency (ANA)

