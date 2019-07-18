Two guards found dead at KZN school

Police in KZN said two security guards were found dead on Thursday morning at a school in Mpumalanga (Hammersdale) in the province.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said the police received a complaint on Thursday morning at around 7.30 about a double murder at a school in the area.

“On arrival at the scene, they found two security guards aged 30 and 48 with assault wounds to the head and a crowbar was found next to them. They were both certified dead at the scene,” Zwane said.

It was reported by eNCA that KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu paid a visit to the school following the incident.

Mshengu said the provincial education department was working closely with police to increase school safety.

The MEC said the department faced a challenge in that it could not allow teachers to report to work armed and that arming security guards was another challenge because this would lead to criminals focusing on disarming them.

School safety in the province has recently come under the spotlight following a spate of violent incidents.

These include a teacher being gunned down in cold blood at a school in Folweni, south of Durban, and another teacher being assaulted at a school in Hammersdale, west of Durban.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

