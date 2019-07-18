Learner fatally shot during community protest in Limpopo

An 18-year-old school pupil was fatally gunned down during a community protest on Wednesday near Dithabaneng Mine in Sefalaolo, Ga-Mphahlele Village in the Lebowakgomo policing area, Limpopo.

The police in the province have said that a murder investigation has since been launched.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said unrest erupted in the area at around 5 pm on Wednesday.

After responding to a call from the hospital where the 18-year-old had been admitted with gunshot wounds, the police launched an investigation which initially revealed that the deceased was shot during protest action near the mine, Ngoepe said.

“Allegedly, during the protest, a conflict erupted between the security guards and community members until shots were fired and one person sustained serious injuries.

“It is not clear what lead to the incident at this stage but police are investigating the murder case. No arrests were made,” Ngoepe said.

The police identified the deceased as Boshelo Petja.

The police in the province have condemned in “the strongest possible terms the violent protests that are still prevalent in some parts of the province”.

Limpopo SAPS Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the incident and reiterated that community members should avoid participating in violent protests to prevent the occurrence of such incidents.

“They should rather resolve their issues in a peaceful manner,” Ledwaba said.

Police investigations are ongoing, Ngoepe said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

