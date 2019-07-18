Grandsons wanted for murder in Free State arrested in Gauteng

Two men wanted in connection with the murder of their grandparents in Thaba Nchu were arrested in Gauteng, Free State police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said Kabelo Sebotso, 18, was arrested in Palm Ridge on Gauteng’s East Rand at the end of May, and Thokozani Gezage, 30, was arrested also in Palm Ridge on July 5.

They were wanted for the murder of Mantwa Sebotso, 71, and Lethakong Sebotso, 74, who were found dead at their home in Moroka, Thaba Nchu, on May 6.

Seargent Xuma said the community called the police, reporting that a house was on fire.

“Upon arrival, police summoned the fire department and after the fire was extinguished police found two bodies. The body of a 71-year-old grandmother Mantwa Sebotso, was found in the kitchen and that of her 74-year-old husband Lethakong Sebotso was found at the sitting room,” he said.

“Case of two counts of murder and arson were opened for investigation. During preliminary investigation it emerged that the couple had protection order issued against their two grandsons as they were demanding money from the couple.”

The grandsons appeared in the Thaba Nchu Magistrates’ Court on July 15, and the case was postponed to August 7 for investigation. The pair were kept in custody. They are facing charges of double murder and arson.

– African News Agency (ANA)

