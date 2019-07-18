Free State man arrested for possession of over R107K in fake notes

A 49-year-old was arrested for the alleged possession of R107,300 in counterfeit money in Botshabelo, Free State police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said the man was arrested on Wednesday by the Selosesha tactical response team and crime intelligence cluster after fake money was found packed inside shoes on top of a wardrobe.

The 49-year-old was interrogated and upon being searched, police found more counterfeit notes in his possession.

“A thorough search continued inside and outside the house and police found more counterfeit notes valued at R 105,900 wrapped with a black refuse plastic bag hidden inside (a) toilet,” Xuma said. “In total police confiscated R107,300 counterfeit money.”

He said the man was charged with the unlawful possession of counterfeit money and was expected to appear in the Botshabelo Magistrates’ Court soon.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Moeketsi Sempe urged business owners to verify that the notes used in cash transactions were genuine.

– African News Agency (ANA)

