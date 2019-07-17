Five arrested for Boshof, Free State farm murder

Free State police on Wednesday said five suspects had been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly couple on the farm Bloubos in the Boshof district.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the suspects were arrested in Bloemfontein and Dealesville during a 72-hour joint lock down by the South African police and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, in the Free State.

“On Friday at about 5pm Isak Johannes Jacobus (Sakkie) van den Berg, 67, left to take a worker back to town, leaving his wife Ina Ockenlina, 61, at home,” said Mbambo.

“On the way back to the farm, he stopped to open his farm gate when he was allegedly overpowered by six suspects. He was then taken back to his house where together with his wife were tied up, brutally beaten and shot. They both died at the scene.”

Mbambo said the suspects ransacked the house and stole several items, including four firearms, which were later recovered in the mud in the Caledon River bed en route to Lesotho.

The two firearms recovered will be taken for forensic tests to determine their ownership and estsablish whether they have been used in the commission of other crimes.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 40, will appear in the Boshof District Court on Thursday on charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, aggravated robbery, theft of motor vehicle and theft.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.