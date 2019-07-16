Tip-off leads to arrest of duo for illegal drug dealing

Two men are expected to appear at the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court for illegal possession of drugs and dealing in drugs after their arrests during raids in separate incidents in Kgotsong Township near Welkom on Monday, the Free State police said.

The police were on a routine patrol when they received information that someone was dealing in drugs at Baipehing section in Kgotsong Township.

They went to the address they were given and found a 34-year-old man with drugs – 65 quarters and 23 halves of Mandrax, 3 CAT, 4 Crystal Meth and R630 in cash.

The police also raided another house where they arrested a 44-year-old man for dealing in dagga. He was also in possession of R311 cash.

The two suspects will appear tomorrow on 17 July in the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court.

“Cluster Commander of Welkom, Major General Lerato Molale, applauded the commitment and dedication of team members of Welkom Public Order Policing Reaction Team for their efforts in eradicating drugs and ensuring that perpetrators face the might of the law,” the police said in the statement.

Molale also further thanked residents of Kgotsong for becoming a nation that reported crime and wrongdoing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

