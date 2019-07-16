Police arrest three Johannesburg high school pupils for attempted murder

Johannesburg police have arrested three boys, aged between 14 and 17, for attempted murder.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said two people were injured in a shooting incident outside MH Joosub Secondary school in Lenasia Ext 9 shortly after 7am.

“One of the victims, 19, who is being treated at the local hospital, was shot and wounded on the right leg below the knee and another, 18, sustained a graze wound on the leg. A 7.65 pistol with six rounds of ammunition was seized at one of the suspect’s house. Cases of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm are being investigated.”

Police are investigating allegations that one of the suspects was playing with the firearm when the shot went off, injuring the two victims.

Dlamini said police followed one of the boys to his house where the firearm was found.

“It has been established that the firearm belongs to one of the detained boys’ [father]. His father will be investigated to establish his fitness to possess a firearm,” Dlamini said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the arrests of the learners.

“We welcome the arrest of implicated learners, this is a sign of the cooperation agreement with the police to attend to these kinds of acts occurring closer to our schools,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi said the department had dispatched social support to assist staff and learners at the school, including the victims and their families.

He said the level of violence in and around schools was of grave concern.

“The SGB will institute disciplinary procedures and communicate with all affected stakeholders.”

– African News Agency

