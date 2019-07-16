Cops to crack down on gangsterism in Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape police are turning up the heat on gangsterism in the city’s northern areas of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Provincial Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga said police were intensifying operations on Tuesday to quell violence and restore peace in the gang-ridden areas.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will also be in attendance to show government support and commitment to law enforcement activities in these areas.

Mabuyane’s visit will kick off at Arcadia Secondary School, and a delegation will visit Bloemendal before proceeding to Strelitzia Primary school in Bethelsdorp for another community engagement.

In the crime hotspot of Extension 31, a number of police vehicles will be handed over to the Anti-Gang Unit.

Strelitzia Primary School closed its doors last week due to safety concerns following a suspected gang-shooting near the school premises. It was not the first time shootings have occurred in close proximity to the school.

In May, rival gangs were shooting at each other at the school gate and entered the school premises. Principal Clifton Jantjies said at the time that it was not uncommon and that the school was in dire need of fencing to safeguard the children from gangsters.

In the last two months, gang warfare saw the closure of several other schools in the city’s northern areas after a spate of killings.

-African News Agency

