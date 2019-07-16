IFP councillor shot in KwaZulu-Natal

An IFP councillor is recovering in hospital after he was shot on Tuesday morning.

The Kwadukuza Municipality said in a statement that details of the shooting of councillor Aubrey Baardman were still sketchy.

“We are not yet aware of the thorough details which may have led to this atrocious act,” said Kwadukuza Mayor Dolly Govender.

“Information at our disposal is that when he had been shot, he was able to drive to one of the municipal offices, Lavoipierre Building. Luckily, his condition was not critical at the time he arrived at Lavoipierre.”

Govender said Baardman was travelling with his wife and child, and his wife was also shot during the attack.

“The KwaDukuza Municipality Crime Prevention Unit officers immediately escorted Baardman to a local hospital.”

The municipality said further details of the incident would be shared once local SAPS had concluded its investigation.

-African News Agency

