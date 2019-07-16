Western Cape police arrest suspects for firearm and drug possession

Western Cape police arrested four suspects in separate cases on the Cape Flats over the weekend for crimes ranging from possession of an unlicensed firearm to drug possession.

The first 30-year old suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Howick Court in Hanover Park.

The arrest was followed by that of a 25-year-old who was found in possession of drugs, which were kept and sold at premises in Bonteheuwel.

In the same area, police arrested a 19-year-old after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In a separate matter, a 30-year-old was arrested when he was found in possession of a police bulletproof vest. He was charged with theft.

Police said the confiscated firearms would be sent for forensic examination to determine if they were used in reported firearms-related offences.

– African News Agency

