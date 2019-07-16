Mom of four arrested for abandoning children to visit boyfriend

A mother of four was arrested after she allegedly left her four children alone while she visited her boyfriend, said Eastern Cape police on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the 29-year-old mother allegedly left her children with no food to eat during the weekend in Mdantsane.

The children are aged four, six, eight, and nine.

Mzuku said the older siblings also could not attend school as they were babysitting the four-year-old.

Members of the community intervened and reported the matter to social workers.

The woman was arrested on Monday and a case of child neglect was opened at the Mdantsane Police Station.

She is expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court this week.

-African News Agency

