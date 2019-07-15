Joburg thief snatches Aussie rugby player’s phone, escapes in waiting car

After Wallabies tight-head prop Taniela Tupou’s phone was snatched outside the team’s hotel in Johannesburg, his teammate, hooker Jordan Uelese, was adamant the theft wouldn’t change their opinion of South Africa as a country.

Tupou’s phone was stolen on Saturday night after dinner at a nearby restaurant.

The Wallaby front-rower sustained some minor cuts on his arm after chasing the thief, who escaped by dashing away in a waiting car.

“We’ve been here a lot of times, and South Africa are great hosts,” said Uelese.

“They’re such nice people and it happens everywhere.

“Crime happens everywhere, I’m not going to let a little minority of crime-makers tarnish our thoughts on people here in South Africa.

“If you walk around the hotel, they always have big smiles and are always willing to accommodate you whenever and however they can.

“I think theft happens everywhere in the world and I don’t think that should change the way we think about South Africans in general.

“They’re great people and I think we’ll continue to think of them that way.”

Uelese explained what happened on Saturday night.

“It obviously happened so quick, walking across the road, look back and a car’s speeding off.

“So it was more a case of he (Tupou) was obviously trying to chase down the car, but we obviously told him to backtrack, you never know what they have.

“It’s easy to replace a phone, you can never replace a life, so it was a matter of safety and we’re always there for each other.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.