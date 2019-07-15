Port Elizabeth police arrest suspects for kidnapping Uber driver

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape have arrested two suspects after an Uber driver was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the victim responded to a call-out to pick up two clients at a gym in Humerail just after 5am on Sunday.

The driver picked up the two suspects, aged 23 and 35 years old, who requested to be driven to Colchester.

Janse van Rensburg said that when they reached Colchester, the suspects directed him to drive onto a gravel road and then asked him to stop.

“The one suspect was armed with a knife and they threatened the complainant and robbed him of his personal belongings. He was then shoved in the boot of his blue Swift Suzuki vehicle. They drove off heading back towards Port Elizabeth where they allegedly attempted to sell the vehicle in Gelvandale.”

Janse van Rensburg said about three hours after the incident, K9 police members received a tip-off of a suspicious vehicle in Fitchard Street, Helenvale. Backup arrived and police confronted the suspects.

The vehicle was searched and the 23-year-old Uber driver from Central was found unharmed in the boot of the car.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court later this week.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly robbing his employer in Octavia Flats in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the man was employed as a driver and went to his employer’s residence to hand over car keys.

A 32-year-old woman answered the door for him.

“When she opened the door, she was surprised by five males, one carrying a firearm, who slapped her and she screamed for help. Her father-in-law came to see what was wrong and they were forced into the bedroom where their hands were tied with shoelaces,” said Mbele.

The suspects made off with cash, cellphones, and jewellery.

The employee left with the suspects using his employer’s car, which was later found abandoned in Newtown.

During his arrest, he was found in possession of the car keys of the getaway car.

Police are still looking for the other suspects.

The man is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this week.

-African News Agency

