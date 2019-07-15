Crime 15.7.2019 12:24 pm

Joburg man arrested for selling dagga cookies

ANA
Supplied: Police arrested a man in Johannesburg for selling dagga disguised in cookies and lollipops.

Supplied: Police arrested a man in Johannesburg for selling dagga disguised in cookies and lollipops.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Monday that police received a tip-off from a community member.

Gauteng police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly selling dagga cookies, cakes and sweets.

He was arrested on Sunday while selling his cookies and sweets at a shop in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Monday that police received a tip-off from a community member.

“Swift response by the police led to the arrest of a suspect and confiscation of dagga in glass containers, cakes and stock sweets mixed with dagga. Each stock sweet sold for R130 and dagga cakes at R140.”

Some of the suspect’s dagga had been stored in glass containers.

The man is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this week.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspects arrested for Graaff-Reinet murder 15.7.2019
Lamola to stop arrested Mozambican finance minister going home 13.7.2019
Five alleged corrupt cops arrested in North West 12.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition