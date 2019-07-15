Joburg man arrested for selling dagga cookies

Gauteng police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly selling dagga cookies, cakes and sweets.

He was arrested on Sunday while selling his cookies and sweets at a shop in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Monday that police received a tip-off from a community member.

“Swift response by the police led to the arrest of a suspect and confiscation of dagga in glass containers, cakes and stock sweets mixed with dagga. Each stock sweet sold for R130 and dagga cakes at R140.”

Some of the suspect’s dagga had been stored in glass containers.

The man is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this week.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.