Five stolen vehicles recovered in Cape Town

Other items, including laptops, cellphones, and vehicle keys were also confiscated.

The Bellville vehicle crime investigation unit recovered five stolen vehicles in Cape Town and arrested a 49-year-old man, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Police, together with vehicle tracking companies, their partners in the  fight against hijackings and vehicle theft, conducted an intelligence-driven operation on Friday, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Police went to an address in Kleinvlei in Eesterivier. Upon their arrival police found various vehicles. A preliminary investigation led to the confiscation of five vehicles – an Alfa Romeo reported stolen in Landsdowne; a VW Polo GTI; a Hyundai Tucson hijacked in Belhar this month; a black VW Touran possibly illegally brought into the country; and a Toyota Quantum minibus established to have been stolen in Gansbaai.

Other items, including laptops, cellphones, and vehicle keys were also confiscated. A 49-year-old man was arrested and would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of possession of stolen property, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

