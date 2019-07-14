Crime 14.7.2019 04:55 pm

Teenager arrested in Eastern Cape for alleged murder of man

ANA
File photo: SAPS Twitter

File photo: SAPS Twitter

The suspect allegedly overpowered the 19-year-old man and took the knife from him.

Willowvale police have arrested a 17-year-old teenager for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the two “had a misunderstanding” at about 00.45am on Sunday morning at Ntshingeni locality, Chafutweni village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“Both of them started to fight with sticks and later the 19-year-old man drew his knife. The suspect allegedly overpowered the 19-year-old man and took the knife from him. It is alleged that the 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed on his upper body.”

The suspect was arrested and handed over to his parents, “as he is still a minor”. He was due to appear in the Willowvale Magistrates’ Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo police launch manhunt for murder and robbery suspects 13.7.2019
Trial date set for alleged killers of Sindiso Magaqa 13.7.2019
Bring down the murder rate or surrender your uniforms, Cele warns police generals 11.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition