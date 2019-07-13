Limpopo police launch manhunt for murder and robbery suspects

Police in Hlogotlou on the outskirts of Groblersdal have launched a manhunt for three armed suspects who robbed and killed a local businessman at about 10pm on Friday night, Limpopo police said.

It was alleged that three suspects stormed into the local spaza shop at Legolaneng village, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

“They attacked a 29-year-old businessman and shot him. They then doused him with an unknown flammable substance and set him alight. They thereafter allegedly ransacked his shop before they fled the scene.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba had instructed the South African Police Service (SAPS) Groblesdal policing cluster commander to activate a multi-disciplinary task team in compliance with the 72 hours activation plan to trace the suspects involved, Ngoepe said.

The suspects were still unknown and anyone with information that could lead to their arrest should contact Detective Constable Mapaleng Thekupi at 063-684-2981 or Captain Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501, or the crime stop number 08600-10111, or the nearest police station. The investigation was continuing, Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.