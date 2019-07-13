Trial date set for alleged killers of Sindiso Magaqa

The men accused of murdering former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa will stand trial in October.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Kara, told African News Agency that a trial date had been set from October 14 to November 8.
The matter, which has been heard in the uMzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court, would be moved to Scottburgh, said Kara.
The accused – former policemen Sibonelo Myeza and Mxolisi Ncalane, and businessman Mbulelo Mpofana – were denied bail in May as they failed to prove exceptional circumstances to warrant their release while facing schedule six offences. They have been charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit the crimes.
The state has alleged that the three conspired to hire hitmen Jabulani Mdunge and Sibusiso Malusi Ncengwa to carry out the assassination.
Magaqa – a PR councillor at uMzimkhulu Local Municipality at the time of his death – was ambushed while with colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya in July 2017.
Mafa and Msiya survived the attack but Magaqa died two months later in hospital from complications due to gunshot wounds, according to police. Mafa and Msiya were placed under protection.
In September 2017, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) announced that Mdunge, who lived between Durban’s Berea and a KwaMashu hostel, was killed in a shoot-out with police on the N2 between Kokstad and Harding after being linked to a cash-in-transit robbery.
In September 2018, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that Ncengwa – the alleged shooter – had been arrested.
Myeza, Ncalane and Mpofane were initially charged alongside Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe and uMzimkhulu Local Municipality manager Zweliphansi Skhosana, but charges against Ndobe and Skhosana were provisionally withdrawn due to lack of evidence.
– African News Agency (ANA)
