Crime 10.7.2019 02:40 pm

Two elderly women arrested in Gauteng for dealing in dagga

Citizen reporter
Picture: South African Police Service

Picture: South African Police Service

Several bags of dagga were seized and two elderly women were arrested.

Two elderly women were arrested after a dagga plantation was allegedly discovered on a plot in Hennopsrivier on Tuesday. Police were attending to a complaint of domestic violence between a tenant and the landlord when they came across a dagga plantation where dagga oil was also being manufactured.

“Several bags of dagga and chemicals were also seized at the scene. Two elderly women, aged 53 and 61, were arrested and will be charged with dealing in dagga.

“While at the scene, police observed a dagga plantation as well as the warehouse where several bags of dagga were kept. On further investigation, it was discovered that dagga oil was illegally being produced on the same plot. Two women were then arrested. Further investigation [is] continuing as it is suspected that the dagga and as well as the products are being manufactured for distribution to several people,” said the South African Police Service.

The two were expected to appear at the Atteridgeville Magistrates’ Court this week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Robbery suspects to appear in Johannesburg court 9.7.2019
Mpumalanga police arrest nine, including cop, after robbery 3.7.2019
Three Somali nationals arrested with stolen truck with 42 new TV sets 28.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition