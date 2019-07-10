Two women allegedly raped in Port Elizabeth

Two Port Elizabeth women were allegedly raped, said Eastern Cape police on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the women, aged 27 and 40, were raped on Tuesday night in Motherwell and Swartkops respectively.

In the first incident, a 27-year-old woman came home at about 11pm after visiting friends. Beetge said she parked her vehicle in front of her house and went inside. After a few minutes, she heard noises outside and upon leaving the house noticed two unknown male suspects at her vehicle.

“When they came towards her she locked herself inside the house but they kicked open the door. They tied her up and covered her face with a pillowcase after which they took her with them in her vehicle and repeatedly raped her in bushes at an unknown location.”

Beetge said that after the rape, the men went back to the woman’s home and ransacked it. They allegedly stole her plasma TV, personal valuables, food and a cellphone, after which they fled with her vehicle at about 5am.

The woman managed to loosen herself and ran to a friend’s house to contact police. Beetge said her vehicle was later recovered by patroling Motherwell police at Ngoma Street, NU9, Motherwell.

“After a short vehicle chase, the driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran in between the houses and managed to escape arrest. The vehicle was impounded for forensic analysis.”

He said that in the second incident, a 40-year-old woman was taking a lift in a jikeleza taxi from Wells Estate to Zwide at about 6pm. Beetge said the driver diverted from the route into Markman under the pretence that he needed to pick up other passengers.

Beetge said the man allegedly drove into bushes close by and raped the 40-year-old woman at knifepoint.

“He left her in the bushes afterwards and she managed to run to a business close-by to contact police.”

Any person with information that could assist police in the rape cases is asked to contact the Motherwell Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.