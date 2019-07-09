Three men critical after being ambushed in their house in KZN

Three men were attacked in their home by an unknown number of gunmen on Tuesday, Nectare 911 said after responding to reports of a shooting at a residence off Inanda Road in Siyands, Durban.

Nectcare 911 said that when paramedics arrived at the scene, they were redirected to a nearby clinic to which members of the public took the men.

“One adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and the other two sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs,” Netcare said in a statement.

“All three patients were found to be in a serious condition and required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise them.”

The men were taken by ambulance to a hospital for further treatment once they had been treated.

“Circumstances leading up to the shooting and the number of gunmen are not known, however the SAPS was on scene and will be investigating,” Netcare said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.