Father to appear in Bloem court for killing daughter, attempted murder of son

A 26-year-old father was arrested for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of his two-year-old son in Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said Mangaung police were called to a scene at Namibia Square, in Bloemfontein on Tuesday at about 8am to find the lifeless body of a girl on the street. As they observed the scene they found a two-year-old boy who was also stabbed.

“Fortunately for him, emergency assistance arrived on time and he was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” said Mbambo.

According to the police records, the children were rescued by their teenage aunt who went to look for them after their grandmother informed her that the children’s father had taken them and threatened to kill them.

Mbambo said the suspect was found in his shack trying to commit suicide and was arrested.

He is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)

