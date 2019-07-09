Inquest opened after abandoned baby discovered in Port Elizabeth

Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket after the body of a three-week old baby was discovered.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said detectives were urgently trying to trace the mother of the child whose body was found in a bushy area near Mission Road opposite the Afrimat Quarry.

According to police information, the baby boy was found covered with a blue baby blanket and a bag of nappies near him. Anyone who can assist in identifying the infant or locating his mother is asked to contact SAPS Kabega Park.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.