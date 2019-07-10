Hawks probe R2.5m fraud at Ga-Segonyana, two suspects sought

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, on Wednesday asked the public to help identify two suspects thought to have made off with R2.5 million belonging to the Ga-Segonyana Municipality.

“It is alleged that Tshenelo Company was awarded a tender by the Ga-Segonyana Municipality and upon completing their tasks the company was expecting a payment amounting to R2.5 million,” explained the Hawks.

“It, however, transpired that company banking details were changed and the money was paid into a false account.”

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, which is probing the matter, said it was requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for the fraud.

A statement from the Hawks said members of the public were urged to assist in identifying the suspects. They can contact the Hawks’ investigating officer Sergeant Van Wyk on 071 351 7246 and Warrant Officer Mantshengu 071 481 2955 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“All the information provided will be kept strictly confidential,” assured the Hawks.

– African News Agency

