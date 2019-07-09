Two suspects to appear in Piketberg Magistrates Court for dealing in drugs

Two suspects, aged 30 and 54, were arrested for dealing in drugs after an alleged hydroponic dagga lab was discovered in Piketberg in the Western Cape, said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Tuesday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase, the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau shut down the alleged hydroponic dagga lab on Monday during an intelligence-driven investigation.

He said the investigation led the Hawks to the premises which was identified as an alleged cultivating facility within an old Church Hall in Bo-Berg, Piketberg.

“A fully operational hydroponic dagga lab was uncovered with numerous dagga plants worth R700,000. They are expected to appear at Piketberg Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Nkwalase.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.