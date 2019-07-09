PE police investigate attempted murder in city’s northern areas

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident in the city’s northern areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting occurred on Monday in Fitchard Street in Helenvale. Naidu said when police arrived at the scene a 19-year-old man was being attended to in an outhouse by paramedics.

“The victim could not furnish much information and was taken to hospital for treatment,” said Naidu.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was arrested at a house in Kleinskool on Monday and detained on charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Naidu said members from the Anti-Gang Task Team conducted a search operation at a house in Moodley’s Grounds. The suspect was found lying on a bed in the bedroom and a 9mm pistol was recovered under the pillow where he was lying. Naidu said the serial number of the firearm had been filed off. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

-African News Agency

