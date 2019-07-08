Another murder at Pretoria’s Plastic View informal settlement

A man was killed in the Plastic View informal settlement barely a week after two women were raped and murdered in the same area, police said on Monday.

The settlement is situated on the outskirts of Pretoria’s Garsfontein suburb.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, Captain Augustinah Selepe, said the latest victim was stabbed to death.

“The male victim was stabbed to death on the other side of Plastic View. The motive for the murder at this stage is unknown. Police are investigating a case of murder,” Selepe told African News Agency (ANA) in Pretoria.

“The murder of the male victim at this stage is not linked to the two murders that occurred last week,” she said.

SAPS is appealing for information to help arrest the perpetrators, who are still at large.

Last week, Selepe said the police were hunting for four men who embarked on a crime frenzy, murdering two women at the expansive informal settlement.

Apart from the murders, Selepe said the four were wanted for rape, kidnapping and a business robbery, which took place at the settlement on Wednesday night.

“The gruesome murder has left the SAPS and the community of Plastic View devastated. It is alleged a group of four males, who are unknown, arrived at the shebeen to buy beers. At the premises there were three ladies – the owner and two ladies who work in the shebeen,” said Selepe at the time.

“Shortly after the suspects bought beers, they asked to buy additional beers, and the owner informed them that the place was now closed. They insisted on buying more beers, and in the process of serving them, the suspects took out a firearm and pointed [it] at the three ladies. The suspects took money, sexually assaulted one of the victims, and thereafter they shot the owner of the shebeen, who was aged 43.”

Selepe said the criminals went on to rape one of the shebeen workers and then abducted her.

“A search which consisted of detectives and the K9 Unit was instituted immediately but with no success,” said Selepe.

She said on Thursday morning, the body of the kidnapped woman, who was aged 38, was discovered by members of the Plastic View community.

The Plastic View informal settlement continues to expand, accommodating thousands of people from different parts of South Africa and neighbouring countries.

The area is named after the plastic shacks used as housing. On several occasions, the place has caught fire and structures have been destroyed.

– African News Agency (ANA)

