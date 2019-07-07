Western Cape police activate 72-hour plan in wake of Cape Town murders

The Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) has initiated a 72-hour action plan following several shooting incidents in the Philippi East area in Cape Town since Friday.

The 72-hour plan entails lockdown and operations in the area conducted by SAPS public order police (POP), K9 unit members, and flying squad members, Western Cape SAPS spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said on Sunday.

According to media reports, police were alerted at about 11 pm on Friday night to the discovery of six bodies of women between the ages of 18 and 26 at a home in Marcus Garvey.

On Saturday night, in two separate shooting incidents, five men aged between 18 and 39 were shot dead and another was wounded. “The motive for these shooting incidents remains the subject of an intensive police investigation,” Van Wyk said.

“From an investigation perspective, detectives with crime intelligence are hard at work following leads that could result in the arrest of the perpetrators of these incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, community members with any information about the shootings were urged to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Larry Arnoldus 079-880-9822 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. All information received would be treated with the confidentiality required.

“Western Cape police undertake to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and safety, as well as calm, restored in the area. A further appeal is made to community members to remain calm and allow the police to apprehend those involved,” Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.