Four suspects arrested for possession of abalone in Cape Town

“Partnership policing in the Milnerton area contributed to stopping four men in their tracks [on Friday night] when police acted on information they received from the community about abalone that was kept in a house in Milnerton,” Captain FC van Wyk said.

Members of the provincial police reaction team headed to the house in Molly Brown Street in Milnerton, following up on information of alleged abalone dealings. Upon their arrival they searched the premises and found six plastic bags containing fresh abalone.

Various items of equipment used for preparing abalone were also recovered. The value of the abalone and equipment was yet to be determined.

Four suspects, aged 33, 36, 38, and 40, were arrested and would appear in court on charges of possession of abalone once they had been charged, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

